John Harbaugh’s bold take on Tyler Huntley’s future in the NFL

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes the team could have two QB1’s on their roster. Tyler Huntley has turned heads.

MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson is securely locked in as the team’s QB1 but Huntley is also receiving praise.

During a press conference on Thursday, Harbaugh spoke highly of the team’s current QB2, Tyler Huntley. Harbaugh went as far as to say that Huntley could eventually be a starter in the NFL. This is high praise for the former Utah quarterback.

When Harbaugh was asked if Tyler Huntley could be a starting quarterback, he responded by saying, “I definitely believe that. There’s no question in my mind about that.”

pic.twitter.com/kAxKrt12cH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2022

Harbaugh went on to say, “I’m glad we have him. Very, very, very blessed to have him as one of our players, one of our quarterbacks, our backup quarterback.”

Huntley is heading into his third season with the Ravens. He has appeared in nine regular-season games, including four starts while stepping in for an injured Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Huntley has a career record of 1-3 but has still clearly impressed the Ravens’ coaches and staff. When on the field, he has thrown for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Huntley has added another 294 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Before joining the Ravens in 2020, Huntley put together a strong collegiate resume. He served as Utah’s QB1 for three seasons, playing 33 games over this stretch.

Huntley threw for 7,291 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,131 yards and 16 touchdowns as a starter.

If Jackson is unavailable, the Ravens believe that Huntley can step in. The confidence in their QB2 is clearly high.