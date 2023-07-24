Barbie exceeded all expectations and killed it at the box office during the “Barbenheimer” opening weekend. Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie-led film grossed $337 million worldwide and details are now emerging of Warner Bros.' marketing plan.

The Wrap published an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the marketing plan behind Barbie. Supposedly, execs were dubbing this “Operation Barbie Summer,” which began to take shape earlier this year.

“It really was a company-wide initiative to get the word out about how special this movie is,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. domestic distribution chief, to The Wrap. “The marketing campaign for this movie is one for the ages, and the result is a movie that has united the world in such a divisive time. It’s a pink unicorn.”

The first phase of the marketing plan was attaching a teaser trailer for Barbie to Avatar: The Way of Water — James Cameron's latest epic that grossed over $2.3 billion worldwide. Further promotion included utilizing its Discovery side of the company — hosting Barbie-themed competition shows like Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and one episode of Food Network’s Summer Baking Championship aired during the lead-up to Gerwig's film. And, of course, they teamed with Mattel to release dolls to tie in with the film's release. Additionally, the film launched a press tour that included its A-list cast and crew with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whatever Warner Bros. did, it worked for Barbie (the stellar reactions surely didn't hurt). The film is by far the studio's biggest win in a long while — especially considering some of the box office hauls of some of the recent DCU films.

Barbie is in theaters now.