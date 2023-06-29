The whole marketing campaign for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has been A+ work, and the film's star Margot Robbie has taken it a step further by paying homage to the very first Barbie doll.

In a new set of photos from the official Barbie social media pages, Robbie can be seen in a black and white striped dress — the same one seen in the first teaser trailer for the film. The dress is an homage to the very first edition of the titular doll

It's just a nice touch by Robbie and the Barbie crew during their press tour — which appears to just be kicking off ahead of the film's release on July 21.

Margot Robbie plays the titular doll in Barbie, who is kicked out of Barbie Land in the film and goes on a journey of self-discovery. Ryan Gosling joins her as Ken, and there are a ton of variants of both dolls including ones played by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, and John Cena. In non-Barbie or Ken roles, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and Helen Mirren also star in the film.

The film was written by legendary duo Greta Gerwig — who also directed the film — and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise). The film is set to collide with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21, and it'll have to do so on smaller-format screens as Oppenheimer will own IMAX screens for three weeks (much to Tom Cruise's dismay). Despite Cruise not being thrilled about that, he recently endorsed both Oppenheimer and Barbie in an Instagram post.

Barbie will be released on July 21.