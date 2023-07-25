The upcoming “Barbie” movie has been generating buzz, not just for its iconic lead character but also for the diverse cast portraying various Barbies and Kens. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, casting director Allison Jones revealed some beloved celebrities who narrowly missed the chance to become Kens in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film, according to CNN.

Jones disclosed that “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang, “Schitt's Creek” alum Dan Levy, and “Dear Evan Hansen” actor Ben Platt were all contenders to play variations of the hunky male doll in Barbieland. Although they were in the running, they ultimately did not land the roles.

Instead, the cast includes a talented ensemble featuring Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and John Cena as Kens in the movie. According to Allison Jones, Simu Liu was enthusiastic about portraying a Ken and eventually secured the part, adding his charisma to the diverse lineup.

The casting process also saw Jonathan Groff considered for the role of Ken's friend Allan. However, due to scheduling or other commitments, Groff had to decline the offer. The role of Allan, Ken's close companion, eventually went to the talented actor Michael Cera.

The “Barbie” movie is embracing a wide array of Barbies and Kens, showcasing diversity and inclusivity in the cast. With Greta Gerwig at the helm, the film is highly anticipated and aims to bring a fresh and modern take to the iconic doll's world.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the film, especially given the talented and star-studded ensemble of actors chosen to bring the beloved characters to life. As the cast continues to impress, viewers can look forward to a refreshing and exciting cinematic journey into the world of Barbie and her friends.