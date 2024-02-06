It'll be up to Ryan Gosling on whether the hit I'm Just Ken from Barbie will be performed by the actor at the Oscars.

Recently, Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack producer, and co-writer for the song, gave some details about what might go down for the big awards show to Variety. And whether the song has a chance to be sung by Ken himself.

I'm Just Ken — will it be performed by Gosling?

The song itself is an Oscar contender for Best Original Song. So, obviously, there are a lot of folks in the audience and at home who would like to hear it.

When asked whether it will happen with Gosling, Ronson had a bit to say. “That would be great,” he said. “Did he confirm to you? I want to know…it's my dream! It's my dream!”

Asked about whether someone else could sub for the actor if he doesn't want to sing the hit, the producer added, “No. I think if Ryan doesn't do it then we're not doing it.”

Dang. Balls in your court, Ryan.

I'm Just Ken isn't the only popular song from Barbie. Dua Lipa's Dance the Night was up for a Grammy. And Billie Eilish won one for her Barbie hit, What Was I Made One.

There's time for Ryan Gosling to contemplate attending the Oscars and performing. I'm sure if he mentioned to the awards committee he wanted to do it, they'd let him. After all, he's the main representation for Ken these days.