Discover Barcelona's optimism in securing Manchester City's Joao Cancelo amid discussions of another loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Barcelona is increasingly confident in their pursuit of securing the services of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, who has been on loan at the Nou Camp. Despite extending his contract with City for over three years, Cancelo's desire to remain with Barcelona aligns with the club's ambitions for the player.

Amidst Barcelona's financial constraints, discussions with City may revolve around arranging another loan deal with a potential obligation to buy, as reported by Spanish media. This negotiation tactic, facilitated by Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes, aims to find a solution beneficial to all parties involved.

Cancelo, 29, has been a standout performer for Barcelona, featuring prominently in La Liga and the Champions League this season. His versatility, capable of playing as a defender on both flanks and further forward, has been instrumental for the club, much like during his time at City and Bayern Munich.

The defender's fruitful loan spells away from City suggest his future may lie away from the Etihad Stadium. Following a falling-out with City boss Pep Guardiola, Cancelo's successful stints at other clubs have made a return to Manchester increasingly unlikely.

Cancelo's arrival at City in 2019, as part of a swap deal involving Danilo with Juventus, highlighted the club's high expectations for the Portuguese international. However, his relationship with Guardiola soured, leading to loan moves and eventual uncertainty over his future at the Premier League champions.

As negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City progress, Cancelo's future remains uncertain. However, Barcelona's optimism reflects their determination to secure Cancelo's talents amidst their financial constraints, potentially heralding a new chapter in the defender's career at the Nou Camp.