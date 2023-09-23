FC Barcelona's shrewd maneuvering in securing Joao Félix's and Joao Cancelo's loan signings without a financial outlay is reaping the rewards on the pitch. Still, the Catalan giants have their sights set on a long-term partnership with the Portuguese duo. While their performances have been stellar, negotiations for their permanent stays are underpinned by intricate details and player intent.

Joao Félix, the 23-year-old forward, boasts a termination clause of €350 million with Atlético Madrid, a testament to his potential. However, Barcelona, enticed by his technical prowess and star power, is contemplating an €80 million price tag to secure his services permanently. The fee seems substantial, but the valuation appears reasonable given that four years have passed since Atlético's €127 million acquisition from Benfica.

Joao Cancelo, the 29-year-old full-back from Manchester City, presents a golden opportunity for Barcelona to solidify a position that has seen significant flux since Dani Alves' departure. Manchester City, amenable to a sale, may seek around €25 million, possibly with additional clauses based on titles. Cancelo's age and consecutive loan spells, coupled with Pep Guardiola's limited plans, tilt the negotiations in Barcelona's favor.

Crucially, the players' eagerness to remain at Barcelona beyond their loan spells bolsters the club's bargaining position. This commitment closes the exit doors to rival clubs, making the player's intent a crucial negotiating element. However, success during their loan agreements is paramount, as it will dictate the course of Barcelona's pursuit.

FC Barcelona's financial prudence and ambition to regain its elite status hinges on successfully navigating these negotiations. The allure of securing two Portuguese internationals with significant potential is tantalizing. Still, Barcelona's focus remains firmly on the present, knowing that success on the pitch will be the ultimate catalyst for sealing these impactful deals.