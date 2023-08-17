Portuguese forward Joao Felix wants to end his Atletico Madrid tenure for good. The talented youngster isn't favored by manager Diego Simeone and is looking for an exit route from the La Liga giants.

According to the reports from Spanish outlet La Sexta, Felix has become frustrated at Atletico Madrid. He wants to terminate his contract with the former La Liga champions, which is set to end in 2027. During the first game of the season against Granada, the 23-year-old was insulted by the Atletico Madrid fans. Hence, Felix's representatives are thinking about terminating his contract.

The Portuguese forward has had a difficult last 12 months in his professional career. After not being favored in the first half of the season under Simeone, he went to the World Cup to rejuvenate his form. However, he couldn't come up with the goods as Portugal crashed out of the penultimate tournament in the quarter-finals to Morroco.

After the World Cup, he was loaned to Chelsea. However, he could not perform well at Stamford Bridge, mainly due to managerial instability and poor results. The Blues had three different managers throughout the course of the season as they finished 12th in the Premier League.

During the summer, Chelsea refused to make his move permanent as he was not in the plans of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Hence, the Portuguese forward returned to Atletico Madrid and was part of the club's pre-season tour. Manager Simeone said that he has no problems in working with the former Benfica man on the pre-season tour. However, the Argentine didn't rule out the permanent departure of his forward.

Felix has already considered FC Barcelona to be his “dream move”. However, the Catalans are unable to make a deal for him due to their volatile economic conditions.