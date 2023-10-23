Barcelona has revealed their special edition El Clasico shirts featuring the Rolling Stones logo on the front, but fans looking to get their hands on this limited edition jersey will have to dig deep into their pockets, reported by GOAL. The price tag for the unique jersey has been set at a staggering €400. The exclusive shirt, adorned with the iconic Tongue and Lips logo of the Rolling Stones, is part of Barcelona's sponsorship deal with Spotify.

The Catalan club is set to wear this special edition kit in their upcoming El Clasico match against Real Madrid on this weeks Saturday, October 28. This extraordinary tribute to the legendary rock band coincides with the Rolling Stones' release of their first original album in over 18 years, creating a buzz among both football and music enthusiasts.

Barcelona fans keen on owning this collector's item can purchase the Rolling Stones Clasico shirt from FC Barcelona stores or through the club's official website. The high price reflects the exclusivity of the design and the unique collaboration between the world of football and one of the greatest rock bands in history.

This limited edition jersey not only adds a touch of rock and roll glamour to the football pitch but also celebrates the enduring legacy of the Rolling Stones, making it a must-have for dedicated fans and collectors alike. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of this iconic collaboration, capturing the essence of both Barcelona's passion for football and the timeless music of the Rolling Stones.