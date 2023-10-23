In a historic moment for Barcelona, 17-year-old Marc Guiu etched his name into the club's record books by scoring the winning goal on his debut against Athletic Club, reported by GOAL. Guiu's remarkable feat occurred just 23 seconds after he was subbed on by head coach Xavi in the 79th minute of the La Liga clash.

Guiu's goal, a result of his composure and skill, came after he capitalized on a brilliant pass from Joao Felix, sliding the ball under Athletic Club's goalkeeper Unai Simon and into the net. This vital goal secured a 1-0 victory for Barcelona, bringing them within one point of their arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Speaking about the young prodigy's performance, Xavi expressed his admiration for Guiu and his trust in La Masia talents. Xavi emphasized his confidence in Guiu's abilities, stating that the teenager's eagerness and fearlessness were evident, leading to his decisive substitution. Guiu's goal demonstrated his natural goal-scoring instincts, leaving Xavi delighted with the outcome.

Guiu, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed his disbelief at the achievement, emphasizing the hard work he has put in throughout his life to earn this opportunity. Looking ahead, Guiu is expected to continue his development with the first team, potentially featuring in Barcelona's upcoming Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Notably, according to Opta, Marc Guiu's goal marked him as the youngest player to score on his debut for Barcelona in the 21st century, achieving this milestone at the age of 17 years and 291 days. Barcelona fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more memorable moments from this promising young talent in the matches to come.