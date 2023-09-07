Spanish defender Sergio Ramos got a heartwarming reception on his return to Sevilla. The former Real Madrid man terminated his contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in June and was a free agent for almost two months. Last week, he snubbed moves to the MLS and Saudi Arabia to return to his boyhood club after 18 years.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ramos' reception on his return to Sevilla was “heartwarming.” The emotion of the occasion was just too much for the former Real Madrid captain, as he broke down in tears after hearing the applause. He has also received a lot of praise from the Western media for not accepting the MLS or the Saudi money to stay in Europe.

Sergio Ramos, in tears in front of Sevilla fans — back home 🏡🔴⚪️ 🎥 @relevo @alonsoriveror pic.twitter.com/Cer1LLhnke — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

Considering Ramos is now 37 years old and only has a few years left in his professional career, Sevilla is likely to be the club where he retires. He is no longer a part of Spain's plans. He confirmed his retirement from the International team after he was excluded from the European championships two years ago.

With his Sevilla reunion, Ramos returns to La Liga for the first time since his Real Madrid departure in 2021. The Spaniard was on the verge of signing a new one-year deal with the club, but the contract on the table was taken away from him at the last minute, leaving him with no option but to walk away. He spent 16 years at the Spanish capital before leaving for PSG. If his Sevilla reception wasn't emotional enough, wait until he returns to Real Madrid later in the season.