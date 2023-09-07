Sergio Ramos has made an emotional return to his former club, Sevilla, and wasted no time in taking a slight dig at his previous employers, PSG, reported by GOAL. The 37-year-old veteran defender, who began his footballing journey in the Sevilla academy at the tender age of seven, has now come full circle, rejoining the club where his professional career first took flight.

Ramos's remarkable footballing journey has seen him scale the heights of the sport, winning numerous accolades and establishing himself as one of the most formidable defenders in the game. Now, as he enters the twilight of his career, he returns to the club that holds a special place in his heart.

Addressing his decision to return to Sevilla, Ramos emphasized that his choices in football have always been guided by “emotions and sensations.” He revealed that he had the opportunity to remain at PSG but felt that his cycle with the club had come to an end. His return to Sevilla was motivated not by financial considerations or contractual terms, but by shared values, philosophy, and a sense of belonging.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“At Sevilla, we come together in these values,” Ramos explained. “I had the opportunity to return home, do it as a leader with the hope of lifting a title. I wake up every day for this goal; I believe we can do it. We know it is very difficult, but the first thing we can do is believe in it.”

Ramos's journey took him to PSG in 2021 after leaving Real Madrid, where he had become an iconic figure. During his time in Paris, he secured consecutive Ligue 1 titles before deciding to embark on a new challenge.

Now, back at Sevilla, Sergio Ramos sets his sights on helping his beloved club achieve success in the 2023-24 season. Although the club faces a challenging start to the season, with zero points from their first three games, Ramos's return has undoubtedly injected a sense of hope and determination into the team. Sevilla fans will be eagerly watching as their prodigal son seeks to add more silverware to his storied career.