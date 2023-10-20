In a shocking twist to the ongoing alleged improper payment scandal that has cast a dark shadow over FC Barcelona and Spanish soccer, the club's president, Joan Laporta, has officially been named a “suspect” in the case, according to court documents obtained by CNN. This revelation marks a significant development in a complex legal situation involving bribery and corruption allegations.

The investigation centers around the alleged improper payments made by FC Barcelona to José María Enríquez Negreira, a former leading refereeing official in Spain. In September, Judge Joaquín Aguirre López, presiding over the case, officially named Negreira, his son Javier, FC Barcelona, and several former club executives as suspects for the “sustained crime of active bribery.”

Laporta's inclusion as a suspect is a major development, underscoring the allegations' gravity. However, it's important to note that Aguirre López has not yet decided whether charges will be filed against the suspects.

FC Barcelona has yet to release an official statement regarding Laporta's status as a suspect. However, the club acknowledged the judge's decision and confirmed that their legal team is actively addressing the situation.

In an interview with Catalunya Ràdio, Laporta expressed confidence in the legal process, stating that he and the club were aware of the possibility of becoming suspects in the investigation. He vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that there was no basis for the accusations of bribery or corruption.

The case, often called “the Negreira case,” alleges that FC Barcelona engaged in “continued corruption between individuals in the sports field.” Prosecutors claim that the club entered into a “strictly confidential verbal agreement” with Negreira, aiming to influence refereeing decisions in favor of Barcelona. Payments totaling over €7 million were allegedly invoiced to companies founded by Negreira, and they were intended to benefit Barcelona.

While Barcelona has strongly denied any wrongdoing, the ongoing investigation casts a shadow over the club and its president, raising questions about the integrity of refereeing decisions in Spanish soccer. Laporta's status as a suspect will undoubtedly attract significant attention from fans and the footballing world.

As this case unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact FC Barcelona and its leadership and whether it will have any repercussions for the broader landscape of Spanish football.