Two high-powered attacks face off as Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Barcelona-Bayern Munich prediction and pick.

Barcelona comes into this match sitting at 1-0-1 in UCL play. They opened up with a loss to Monaco, falling 2-1 in the game. That loss is just one of two losses Barcelona has had in all fixtures this year. They would rebound in UCL play, beating Young Boys 5-0. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is also 1-0-1 in UCL play. They took the 9-2 victory in their first fixture, beating Dinamo Zagreb. They would struggle in their next fixture, falling 1-0 to Aston Villa. That loss is the only time Bayern Munich has fallen this year.

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has been solid in scoring this year. In 12 fixtures across all leagues, Barcelona has scored 39 goals, including a goal in all 12 fixtures, and averaging 3.25 goals per game this year. In UCL play, they have scored six goals in two games. Further, Barcelona has started strong all year. They have scored an average of 1.67 goals in the first half while scoring in 10 of 12 games in the first half this year.

Robert Lewandowski has led the team this year. He has scored 12 goals in ten La Liga fixtures this year. That is on an expected 11.6 goals this year. Further, he has scored on two of three penalty kicks, while also having two assists this year. Lewandowski has scored twice in UCL play this year. Further, Raphinha has also been solid this year. He has scored five goals and five assists in domestic league play. Raphina has a goal and an assist this year in UCL play. Lamine Yamal has also scored well. He has four goals and six assists on the year in La Liga play. That is on an expected 2.6 goals and 4.7 assists this year. Lamal has one goal on an expected .3 in UCL play this year.

Barcelona has been solid on the defensive side of things this year. They have given up 12 goals over 12 fixtures this year, averaging allowing just one goal per game. They have allowed two goals in UCL play. Barcelona also has three clean sheets on the year, with one in UCL play. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena have split time in goal. Stegen has allowed seven goals on 23 shots on target with one penalty goal in seven starts. Pena has allowed five goals on 11 shots with one penalty goal in five starts.

Why Bayern Munich Will Win

Bayern Munich has also scored well this year. They have scored 37 goals over ten fixtures this year, averaging 3.7 goals per game. Bayern Munich has scored in nine of ten fixtures this year. They have scored nine times in UCL play, and have scored in the first half of eight of ten fixtures this year, averaging 1.6 goals in the first half this year.

Harry Kane has led the way. He has scored eight times on an expected 5.4 goals in Bundesliga play. Further, he has five assists in domestic league play. He has four goals in UCL play. Michael Olise has also scored well. He has scored four times with two assists in Bundesliga play. Olise has scored twice in UCL play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored three times in Bundesliga play. Musiala has two assists so far in UCL play. He has missed time due to an injury but should be back in this one.

Bayern Munich has been solid on defense, giving up ten goals in ten fixtures this year. They have also been great at denying opportunities. In UCL play, Bayern Munich has allowed just five shots on target, but they have allowed three goals.

Final Barcelona-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick

Both teams have scored well this year, and have shown they will give up goals against quality teams. Both teams also get off to hot starts, consistently scoring in the first half. They both scored in over 80 percent of their first halves this year, and both averaged over 1.5 goals in the first half this year. Taking the over 1.5 goals in the first half at -102, or both teams to score in the first half at +182 could both be solid plays in this one. With a hot start, and plenty of goal-scoring options in this one, the best play is on the total. Take the over in what could be a 2-2 draw.

Final Barcelona-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 Goals (-108)