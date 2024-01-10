Barry Keoghan is tired of being seen as a 'feckin' freaky little freak man-child.'

Barry Keoghan is moving on to a new era.

The Saltburn star is tired of being a “feckin' freaky little freak man-child,” his words, not mine. His latest choice in roles help reinforce this effort.

“A freckin' freaky little freak man-child”

Speaking to GQ, Keoghan was asked about being presented, for the first time, “as something other than a boy.”

“It's nice, man,” he revealed. “It's nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin' freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It's nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I'll be honest. It is nice.

“My prettiness didn't get me this far,” Keoghan continued.

He then conceded that he's now just a “Man. Freak-Man. Man-Freak.”

Barry Keoghan is an award-winning actor known for his roles in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Some of his other notable credits include Chernobyl, Calm with Horses, and The Green Knight.

While largely a dramatic actor, Keoghan has also made his way into the comic book genre. He appeared at the end of Matt Reeves' The Batman as yet another iteration of the Joker. One year prior, Keoghan starred in Eternals as Druig for the MCU.

His performance in The Banshees of Inisherin landed Keogham his first Oscar nomination (for Best Supporting Actor). He won the same award at the BAFTA Awards for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

In 2023, Keoghan starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. He plays Oliver Quick in the twisted thriller. Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Archie Madekwe also star in the film.