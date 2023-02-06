Sometimes everything on paper just doesn’t matter. Overtime Elite boasts an abundance of future high-level NCAA and NBA prospects, yet fans who have been following the league might be surprised by one particular standout this season.

Ole Miss 2023 commit Jordan Burks is leading the league in points per game with 26.5, per their website. The forward for OTE’s Hillcrest Prep Bruins ranks ahead of some of the most lauded prospects in the country like twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, Rob Dillingham (signed with Kentucky last November) Naasir Cunningham (just received an offer from Kentucky). Burks is a 3-star recruit, according to 247 Sports and has not been marketed to be one of the faces of Overtime Elite like the aforementioned young stars.

It should be noted that Burks has only played in six games so far this season, while others like the Thompson twins have played in twice as many (both averaging 16.2 ppg). Still, Burks has exploded onto the scene and is making many scouts question their original assessment of the Florida native. He has attacked the basket with ease and is establishing himself as one of the most electric offensive talents in the prospect pool.

Overtime Elite has provided budding basketball talents ages 16-20 the opportunity to showcase their abilities to a wider range of people than they could before the league was formed in 2021. Their multi-year agreement with Amazon means an unprecedented amount of exposure for high school athletes. The minimum $100,000 salary has also proved to be quite appealing, as several players have forgone college ball altogether to join the league.

Time will tell if Burks continues to outperform his projections, but a 9-14 Ole Miss program has to be excited by what they are seeing from their incoming freshman.