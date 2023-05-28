Dutch defender Daley Blind is set to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The Bavarians have no plans to extend his contract, and he will be surplus to requirements in the summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Blind has not got a chance to impress Thomas Tuchel since the German took charge. Now, he is looking at offers elsewhere, and his chapter at the Allianz Arena will end in the summer. The former Manchester United man will be a free agent this summer.

Blind arrived at Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. He was naturally signed to provide cover at the center-back and left-back positions. This came after Lucas Hernandez suffered a severe injury playing for France in the World Cup 2022. As Ajax had terminated Blind’s contract, he was available as a free agent in the January window.

After moving to Germany, Blind has mostly seen the bench of the Allianz Arena. The Dutch International has only featured in five games for Bayern Munich across all competitions. Instead, Tuchel has trusted Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano in central defense. He signed Joao Cancelo to occupy the right-back position, and Alphonso Davies is the first-choice left-back. As Noussair Mazraoui can also do a job as a full-back, there is no point in handing a new deal to Blind this summer.

Hernandez is likely to extend his contract with Bayern Munich this summer. Hence, the Bavarians are covered in all the squad’s defensive positions. Now, it’s all about adding fuel to their attack, which has been missing since the departure of Robert Lewandowski.