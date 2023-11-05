Harry Kane's scintillating hat-trick for Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker stuns football fans, propelling his Bundesliga goal tally to 15.

Harry Kane's stunning performance in Der Klassiker left football fans in awe as he netted a sensational hat-trick, taking his Bundesliga goal tally to 15 in just ten games for Bayern Munich. In a resounding 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring for Bayern after four minutes, with Kane slotting in two goals in the first half, all orchestrated by Leroy Sané.

Kane's remarkable display made him the first player to achieve 15 goals in his initial 10 Bundesliga appearances, and he now leads this season's scoring charts. His third hat-trick of the season, sealed with a cool finish in stoppage time, added the finishing touch to Bayern's dominating performance.

Bayern Munich's captain and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, expressed his delight at having Kane on the team, emphasizing the significance of the English striker's contributions. Thomas Müller, Kane's fellow attacker, playfully suggested that Kane would soon need another hotel room to store all the match balls from his impressive performances.

The resounding victory propelled Bayern to 26 points, just two points behind the league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen. In contrast, it marked Borussia Dortmund's first league defeat of the season and ended their 25-match unbeaten streak at home, leaving them in fourth place with 21 points.

Bayern Munich's stellar performance came after a midweek upset in the German Cup, making this victory over Borussia Dortmund all the more crucial. Kane's exceptional hat-trick showcased Bayern's determination to maintain their unbeaten record in the league, underlining their title ambitions.

As Kane continues to shine in the Bundesliga, fans are left eagerly anticipating his future performances. At the same time, Bayern Munich's quest for another league title gains momentum with each outstanding display from their star striker.