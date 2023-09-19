Manchester United received a significant boost as Raphael Varane and Mason Mount returned to training ahead of their upcoming Champions League showdown vs Bayern Munich, reported by GOAL. The duo participated in the squad's final training session at Carrington before their flight to Germany, showcasing their readiness for their match against the Bavarians.

Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea for £60 million ($74 million) during the summer transfer window, had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since August 19, when he last played in a match against Tottenham. On the other hand, Raphael Varane sustained a knock during Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, causing initial concerns about his recovery timeline. The return of both players is a timely boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who has been dealing with an injury crisis early in the season.

While it remains uncertain whether Varane and Mount will be part of the squad for the Bayern clash, their potential availability is encouraging news for Manchester United fans. The club continues to miss key players like Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Sofyan Amrabat, who is yet to recover from an injury that led to his withdrawal from Morocco's international squad.

Manchester United is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. The match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night will be a crucial one for both clubs. Both are expected to advance to the Champions League knockout stages after being drawn in Group A alongside Copenhagen and Galatasaray.