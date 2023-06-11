Bayern Munich expect Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to land defender Lucas Hernandez this summer. The Frenchman only has one year left on his deal at the Allianz Arena.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Bavarians expect PSG to come up with another bid to land Hernandez in the coming days. The situation regarding the French defender is different after the management change. However, Bayern Munich doesn't want to lose him for free next season. He will either get an extension this summer or will leave the club.

There are also reports that the Bundesliga giants will try one more time to convince Hernandez to secure a long-term extension at the Allianz Arena. Sport Bild Journalist Christian Falk said, “Bayern value Lucas Hernández at €50m, even though the club does not want to sell him in principle. Further talks with Hernández are scheduled for next week before he goes on vacation. Bayern Munich are ready to improve their offer and give him a four-year contract.”

Alongside Hernandez, right-back Benjamin Pavard has also been subject to a move away from Bayern Munich this summer. They have already decided against the renewal of Daley Blind this summer, which has further limited their defensive options. On the other hand, PSG would love to have Hernandez next summer. They have just lost veteran Sergio Ramos for free this summer, with reports that they can also lose Achraf Hakimi in this window. The addition of Hernandez will bring experience to their backline.