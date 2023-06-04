Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez this summer. The Ligue 1 giants believe that the Frenchman can be the ideal replacement for Sergio Ramos, who leaves the club as a free agent this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, PSG will try to bid for Hernandez next week. The previous Bayern hierarchy of Olivier Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić tried to keep the player beyond this window. However, the situation has changed since they were sacked by the Bundesliga giants. The talks between Hernandez and PSG are well-advanced, but the negotiations are yet to take place between the clubs.

After the departure of Ramos, the Ligue 1 giants are left with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe as the center-back options. Hence, the signing of Hernandez will be welcoming for them as it will add depth to their defensive positions.

PSG are in for a major exodus this summer. They have already parted with Ramos and Lionel Messi this summer. Moreover, there are links to Marco Verratti returning to Serie A and Kylian Mbappe going to Real Madrid. Despite their success in Ligue 1, winning the Champions League remains a dream for them.

Despite the signings of Neymar, Messi, Ramos, and Mbappe in the past five years, the French giants haven't been able to land the European trophy. They only played one final in 2020, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. With so many of the big names gone, it is clear that they are trying to create a new spine for the upcoming season.