Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has opened up on the departure of Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Dutchman completed his move to Liverpool after not being given much playing time with the Bundesliga champions.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Dreesen was talking to the media after the Deadline Day was completed. He said, “Ryan came to us with the desire for more consistent playing time, so we decided on this transfer together with him. We wish him all the best for his future at Liverpool”.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The big question mark from Bayern Munich fans is, why has the club allowed Gravenberch to leave the club before the completion of Joao Palhinha's move? The Portuguese midfielder was on the verge of joining the Bundesliga champions, but the deal collapsed in the last minute. Hence, the Bavarians are now weaker in the middle of the park at the end of the transfer window.

Bayern Munich have strengthened their attack and defense with the additions of Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae, respectively. However, the lack of steel in the middle of the park may not allow them to go deep into Europe again like last season. Alongside the sale of Gravenberch, the Bavarians also sold Marcel Sabitzer to Borussia Dortmund after his loan expired at Manchester United last season.

It remains to be seen if manager Thomas Tuchel makes an addition to his midfield in the January transfer window. However, for now, he would need to organize his team to challenge for the Bundesliga and qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. They are drawn with Premier League giants Manchester United in the Champions League group stages.