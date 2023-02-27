When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE during an episode of Raw last year, nobody knew what the future held for both superstars. Fans speculated whether they would eventually return to the company or be released from their contracts. After months of wondering what’s next, rumors circulated that Sasha Banks was officially done with WWE. Not too long after, we saw Mercedes Moné appear in NJPW and confront IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi. Over a month later and Moné has the IWGP Women’s Championship around her waist.

Mercedes Moné hasn’t been gone from WWE for too long, but she’s already made a massive name for herself on the independent scene. She has only made appearances for NJPW, but this is only the beginning for Moné. Now that she is free to sign and show up for any wrestling promotion she wants, the possibilities are endless. Moné can compete in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. She can show up to Impact Wrestling. She can be the face of the ROH women’s division once they get a television deal. Maybe Moné will be the biggest name to jump ship from WWE to AEW.

The beauty of professional wrestling is anticipation and wondering what comes next. The world is in the palm of Mercedes Moné’s hands. She has all the power and controls her future, not WWE. Since leaving WWE, Moné’s best friend, Bayley, has supported her the entire way. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, she discussed attending these events to support her best friend.

“I went there on my own. There were a few of us that flew out there just because she’s been there for all my big moments, you know, even as she hasn’t been a part of the company. I’ve made my return. I’ve had my big matches; she’s there for me. So, of course, I want to be there for her, and we’ve done so much together and WWE. She means so much to me and so much to the wrestling world. I have to be there for this moment. … It was so magical to be there for her. I just knew how important it was to her, and she just loves this. Everybody knows how much she loves this and how much wrestling means to her, and how much WWE means to her, and she wouldn’t be there without WWE. So I think it meant a lot to her that I was able to go.”

She says yes when asked if she believes Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) will ever return to WWE. Not only does Bayley believe Moné will one day return to WWE, but she wants her to return to WWE.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’ll say yes. Because I mean, this is her home. This is her dream, and I love to see what she’s doing and what she’s going to be doing over the next few months. She’s going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I’m gonna say yes like I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back.”

A common saying in professional wrestling is to never say never. Bridges can be burned, but often, both sides find a way to rebuild that bridge. Who would have ever thought Cody Rhodes would return to WWE after six years? Cody Rhodes literally took a sledgehammer and smashed what was meant to be Triple H’s thrown. He took more jabs at WWE and anybody during his time away but was still welcomed back with open arms. Now, Rhodes is set to main event WrestleMania against the company’s biggest name, Roman Reigns. Even Bret Hart returned to WWE and stuck around after the Montreal Screwjob. Nobody ever thought we’d see Bret Hart in a WWE ring again, so it was very shocking when it did happen.

It wouldn’t shock me if Mercedes Moné, or Sasha Banks, returns to WWE one day. Clearly, she needs the time away to compete for other promotions and prove to everybody how valuable she truly is. Mercedes Moné’s free agent run is only getting started, and the future is very bright for her. Whether she decides to float around the independent scene or sign with a major company like AEW, she will set the wrestling world on fire.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!