ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Baylor-Arizona State.

This is one of the more interesting conference games on Saturday in college basketball. There's a lot to enjoy about this game. It feels mysterious and uncertain and unpredictable, which, as a fan or an analyst, is fresh and exciting. As a bettor, it's a different story. Bettors need to think long and hard about whether they want to make any sort of play on this game. Let's lay out why this game is so complicated in terms of the betting angle.

Baylor is 2-1 in the Big 12, Arizona State is 1-2. You might think Baylor is naturally the better team, especially when you add in the reality that Baylor won the national title in 2021 and was a No. 1 seed in 2022 and has continued to make NCAA Tournaments with relatively high seeds. Arizona State, in marked contrast, barely gets into the NCAA Tournament when it does get in, and it struggles to win NCAA Tournament games. Baylor has a much bigger pedigree and a far higher level of stature and overall achievement over the past several years. It is logical to think that Baylor and coach Scott Drew will find answers that ASU and coach Bobby Hurley won't. These programs have inhabited different worlds in terms of college basketball success and national relevance.

However, when you look a little closer at these two teams, they really aren't that different, and Arizona State shouldn't be automatically assumed to be the inferior side. These teams are both 10-4, and they have both lost Big 12 road games by the exact score of 74-55. Baylor is 2-1 in the league, but those two wins were at home and the one loss was on the road. Arizona State is 1-2 in the Big 12, but the two losses were on the road and the one win was at home. Both teams' home Big 12 wins have been by at least 20 points. Their road losses have been by 19 or more. It really could be this simple: Baylor and Arizona State are good home teams and not-so-good road teams in Big 12 play. Early in the season, do you want to trust Baylor's pedigree, or do you want to rely on home court in the Big 12? Not that easy a decision, right?

Here are the Baylor-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Arizona State Odds

Baylor: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -154

Arizona State: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Arizona State

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

ASU has been good at home, but the Sun Devils got crushed in the second half by Kansas the other day. Even though that game was on the road, it showed how frail the Sun Devils are. Despite being at home, the Sun Devils do not deserve the benefit of the doubt here. Two blowout losses in Big 12 play convey the reality that ASU is not consistent and will let games slip if they start going in the wrong direction.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State hammered Colorado by 20 at home. The Sun Devils host a Baylor team which lost by 19 at Iowa State and has not proved it can handle Big 12 road trips. ASU is getting — not giving — points. ASU losing by three cashes your ticket if you back the Devils. That's attractive.

Final Baylor-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

We firmly think ASU keeps this game very close and might win outright. We'll gladly take ASU plus the points at home.

Final Baylor-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +3.5