Baylor continues its season in Week 8 when they take on Texas Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Baylor-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

The Baylor Bears (2-4) head to Lubbock for a crucial Big 12 showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) in Week 8. Both teams are coming off a bye week, giving them ample time to prepare for this pivotal matchup. The Red Raiders aim to maintain their perfect 3-0 conference record and build on their recent momentum, while the Bears look to bounce back and make a statement on the road.

Texas Tech's defense will be key in this contest, as they'll try to replicate their dominant performance from 2023 when they held Baylor to just 14 points. The Bears, on the other hand, will need to establish their ground game and protect the ball to have a chance at upsetting the Red Raiders. With Texas Tech's homecoming crowd behind them, expect an electric atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium for this Saturday showdown.

Here are the Baylor-Texas Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-Texas Tech Odds

Baylor: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Texas Tech: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-3

Over/Under: 3-3

Head-To-Head Last 10: 6-4 SU / 3-7 ATS

Despite facing a tough road challenge against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Baylor Bears have a strong chance of pulling off an upset in Week 8. The Bears' recent history in Lubbock bodes well for their chances, as they dominated the Red Raiders 45-17 in their last visit to Jones AT&T Stadium in 2022. That game saw Baylor's defense force five interceptions from three different Texas Tech quarterbacks, a performance they'll look to replicate this Saturday. Additionally, the Bears' ground game was particularly effective in that matchup, with Richard Reese rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. If Baylor can establish a similar rushing attack as they average 135 rushing yards per game, they'll be able to control the clock and keep Texas Tech's high-powered offense off the field.

The bye week has given Baylor ample time to prepare for this crucial Big 12 showdown, allowing them to address their weaknesses and fine-tune their game plan. Texas Tech's defense, while improved, has shown vulnerabilities that the Bears can exploit. If quarterback Sawyer Robertson can build on his last outing against Iowa State, where he threw for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns, Baylor's offense could find success through the air as well. With Texas Tech potentially feeling the pressure of their homecoming crowd and perfect conference record, Baylor has an opportunity to play spoiler and turn their season around with a statement win on the road.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-2-1

Over/Under: 3-3

Head-To-Head Last 10: 4-6 SU / 7-3 ATS

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are poised to continue their impressive run in Big 12 play as they host the Baylor Bears for their homecoming game in Week 8. Coming off a bye week, the Red Raiders will be well-rested and prepared to defend their perfect 3-0 conference record. Texas Tech's high-powered offense, led by quarterback Behren Morton, has been firing on all cylinders, averaging over 34 points per game in their last three outings. The Red Raiders' balanced attack, featuring the dynamic rushing of Tahj Brooks and the reliable receiving of Josh Kelly, will pose significant challenges for a Baylor defense that has struggled against top-tier offenses this season.

Defensively, Texas Tech has shown marked improvement, particularly in creating turnovers. The Red Raiders' ability to force interceptions has been on full display so far this season. With the electric atmosphere of a homecoming crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech's defense will be energized to replicate that performance. Head coach Joey McGuire, a former Baylor assistant, has intimate knowledge of the Bears' tendencies, giving the Red Raiders a strategic edge. Given Texas Tech's momentum, home-field advantage, and recent success against Baylor, the Red Raiders are primed to extend their winning streak and solidify their position atop the Big 12 standings.

Final Baylor-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech is poised to cover the 6.5-point spread against Baylor in this Week 8 matchup. The Red Raiders' high-powered offense, averaging over 39 points per game, should overwhelm a struggling Baylor defense. Texas Tech's balanced attack, featuring quarterback Behren Morton and running back Tahj Brooks, will be difficult for the Bears to contain. Additionally, the Red Raiders' defense has shown improvement, particularly in creating turnovers, which could be crucial in this game. With home-field advantage and the momentum of a four-game winning streak, Texas Tech is likely to cover the 6.5-point spread. The Bears' recent struggles, including failing to cover in their last three games, further support this prediction.

Final Baylor-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -6.5 (-110), Under 55.5 (-110)