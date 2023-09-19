The BBC has made the decision to remove Russell Brand's content programming from its streaming services, iPlayer and BBC Sounds. The reason is that it “no longer meets public expectations.” This BBC's move on Brand follows allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against the comedian.

“The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record unless we have justification for doing so. There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”

The BBC press did not detail which specific shows from Brand faced removal from iPlayer and Sounds services. However, the report indicated that it includes both an episode of the comedy quiz show “QI” and a Joe Wicks podcast. Both feature Russell Brand as a guest.

Now, BBC wasn't the first to pull this move on Russell Brand. After the sexual allegations broke you, YouTube moved to suspend monetization on Russell Brand's channel. It cited violations of its “Creator Responsibility policy,” saying that it takes action if a creator's off-platform behavior negatively impacts users, employees, or the ecosystem.

Over the weekend, an investigation from The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed sexual assault allegations. All from four women spanning from 2006 to 2013. One is allegedly only 16 years old at the time.

In response, Russell Brand denied sexual allegations. The comedian shared that all relationships have been “consensual.”

At present, besides YouTube and BBC, Russell Brand's tour is also facing possible cancellations.