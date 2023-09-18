Russell Brand's comedy tour has received a huge update amid his sexual assault allegations.

Promoters have now begun postponing the upcoming dates of Brand's comedy show dates. He was set to perform at the Theatre Royal in WIndsor, The Pavilions in Plymouth, and The Civic at the Halls in September to close out his tour. The allegations, which Brand denies, have also resulted in him being dumped by both his talent agency and publisher.

Just days ago, Brand was accused by multiple women (four, to be exact) of rape, sexual assault, and abuse (per the Associated Press). These four women knew Brand over a seven-year period during his prime.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said in response. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he continued. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”

Russell Brand gained fame in the early 2000s. He starred in comedies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall,Bedtime Stories, Get Him to the Greek, and Despicable Me. His film career tailed off a bit in the 2010s (though he starred in 14 episodes of Ballers from 2018-2019), though his 2022 was busy with roles in Death on the Nile, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Catherine Called Brady.