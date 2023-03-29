My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they had some work to do, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Through the first few weeks of the new league year, though, it feels like they have made minimal improvements at best, which is a fairly concerning development. That’s why many Pats fans were intrigued when they saw Lamar Jackson go public with his trade request from the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the fact that Jackson isn’t drumming up a ton of interest on the trade market, it’s clear he’s a superstar quarterback. Jackson is easily the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the league when he is fully healthy, and having been a former MVP, it’s clear he has what it takes to elevate whatever team trades for him to the next level.

For the Patriots, that has to sound pretty enticing, even though they supposedly have their quarterback of the future in Mac Jones on their roster already. Jones hasn’t been dealt a good hand with the Pats, but the NFL is a business, and New England is in the business of winning football games. Jackson would help the Patriots win more football games in 2023 and beyond, and unfortunately for Jones, that means New England cannot pass up the opportunity to add Jackson here.

Patriots cannot pass up on Lamar Jackson

Jackson’s contract dilemma with the Ravens has been one of the most interesting storylines of the offseason so far, and according to Jackson, he requested a trade back on March 2nd after figuring out that Baltimore wasn’t going to give him the money he wants. Jackson and the Ravens have reportedly gone back to the negotiating table since, but Jackson going public with his trade request indicates that those talks didn’t accomplish much.

Interest in Jackson has been surprisingly low given the fact that he is a former MVP. Part of that is likely due to his contract demands, and there are teams who are going to be skeptical of his injury history and the perception that he gave up on Baltimore last season. But that shouldn’t take away from the fact that Jackson is one of the best players at the most important position in all of football.

Even after his trade request, not many teams seem to be too interested in Jackson. The Indianapolis Colts are interested in pretty much anyone that plays quarterback right now, and the Atlanta Falcons loom as another option as well. And then there’s the Patriots, who are holding their cards close to their chest, but have become an increasingly popular destination after Robert Kraft told reporters that his close friend, rapper Meek Mill, told him that Jackson wants to be a Patriot.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meek Mill probably isn’t the most reputable source, but Jackson supposedly wants the Patriots, and the Patriots should want Jackson. Jackson is a superstar, and he was having a great 2022 campaign before he ended up missing the Ravens final five games of the regular season and their Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson was still extremely productive when he played (203/326, 2242 YDS, 17 TD, 7 INT, 112 CAR, 764 YDS, 3 TD) despite having a very poor supporting cast.

For a Patriots team that hasn’t really made a big move this offseason, trading for Jackson could be what changes their future. Jones hasn’t shown much to suggest that he is even in the same stratosphere as Jackson in the first two seasons of his career. Again, that’s not entirely his fault, but this is a chance to make a significant upgrade at the quarterback position, which you simply cannot ignore.

There are concerns about Jackson, but there are concerns about almost every single player in the NFL. The trade compensation for Jackson will almost certainly start at two first-round picks, which isn’t outrageous given Jackson’s track record. Those first-round picks will also likely lose value assuming Jackson comes in and wins with his new team, and there’s also a good chance that the Patriots (or any other team, for that matter) could wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to make this deal, moving their 2024 and 2025 first round picks instead.

Jackson also wants a mammoth new contract, but from New England’s perspective, they shouldn’t be scared of this. If they end up riding with Jones, he will be entering the third year of his rookie deal in what feels like a make or break season. Even if Jones improves, chances are he’s going to get a big-money deal when his contract expires.

We just saw Daniel Jones get $40 million a year from the New York Giants for one above-average season; would you feel comfortable if the Pats handed Mac Jones that same amount of money? Giving Jackson a large deal rather than Mac feels like the better option, even if Jones improves. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but Jones’ ceiling is nowhere near that of Jackson.

Trading for Jackson is a huge move that would be very un-Patriots-like during the Bill Belichick era, but it could completely change the trajectory of the franchise. Jones is a huge question mark, and while there are concerns surrounding Jackson, he’s a 26-year old stud who already has an MVP award to his name. It’s not a question who the better player is, and the Patriots cannot allow this opportunity to make a move for Jackson to pass them by.