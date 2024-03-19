Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles doing their best rendition of the 2011 “Dream Team” offseason with hopefully better results, no team has made more noise this offseason than the Chicago Bears. Led by third-year general manager Ryan Poles, they have been very active in the early days of free agency while capitalizing on the salary cap space increase. Now, with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears are in the market for several franchise-altering selections, and lucky for them, the 2024 NFL draft is full of an embarrassment of riches in the talent department. Here's what we predict the Bears will do in a three-round mock draft.
Round 1, pick No. 1: Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC
The Bears just traded their 2021 first-round pick, starting quarterback Justin Fields, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 6th-round pick in next year's draft that will become a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51% of snaps. Fields, who was picked by the previous regime, displayed dynamic talent as a strong-armed dual-threat quarterback but the Bears wanted to go in a different direction in the Poles regime.
Enter Caleb Williams, the cream-of-the-crop quarterback prospect in one of the best quarterback classes arguably since Fields' class, a potential generational franchise-altering player. Williams has been compared to three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time league MVP and best player in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and 2018 Heisman award winner, 2019 first overall selection, and two-time Pro Bowler, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Williams isn't the prototypical generational quarterback prospect in the mold of John Elway, Andrew Luck, or Trevor Lawrence. But he did dominate with his rocket launcher of an arm, precise accuracy, and Patrick Mahomes-like escapability and throwing-on-the-run ability. In his three college seasons, Williams compiled an astronomical 93 passing touchdowns to only 14 interceptions with 9,782 passing yards along with 966 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns while at Oklahoma and USC.
He won the Heisman in 2022, the first for USC since Reggie Bush in 2005, after recording a ridiculous 4,537 yards 42 passing touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions along with 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and leading USC to an 11-3 record. He and USC took a “step-back” this season at 7-5 but Williams still recorded an amazing 3,333 passing yards 30 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions as well as 11 rushing touchdowns.
There had been reports throughout the season that Williams had zero desire to play for the Bears, even threatening to stay in school. However, according to Williams himself, he is excited about wherever he lands.
Round 1, pick No. 9: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle, Penn State
After selecting their franchise quarterback at pick No. 1, the Bears are going to need ample protection to keep him upright. Enter Penn State's consensus All-American and Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year winner Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Standing at a powerful 6-foot-6 and weighing 317 pounds, Fashanu has been the arguable best lineman collegiately the past two seasons.
He's been a projected top draft pick since last season and he had a great combine despite suffering a minor right thigh injury during the 40-yard dash. He ran a blistering 5.11-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 32-inch vertical. His physical profile and athleticism have earned him comparisons to first-rounders like Paris Johnson and Da'Brickashaw Ferguson.
He gave up zero sacks in the final two seasons of his collegiate career and had 680 consecutive snaps with no sacks. His pass protection ability is the best in a deep class of linemen. He's also an aggressive run blocker, having anchored the 29th-ranked rushing attack in the entire nation.
When watching the film, Fashanu's strength and power jump out to you on the screen. He gets great pad level and is nimble/light on his feet.
Fashanu is looking to be the first offensive lineman selected from Penn State and in the first round since Levi Brown went No. 5 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2007 NFL Draft. The Bears shouldn't complicate it for themselves and select Fashanu to be their franchise tackle if available.
Round 3, pick No. 75: Edgerrin Cooper, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Bears cannot ignore their defense. After a slow start, the Bears finished the year 12th in total defense highlighted by being the league leader in rushing yards allowed and in interceptions (22). But they were an abysmal 31st in total sacks with only 30.
Enter Edgerrin Cooper, outside linebacker and EDGE defender. Cooper's got speed to burn. He ran an amazing 4.51 40 times at this year's combine, which for an athletic wunderkind like the 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass-rusher, is just another day in the office.
The Texas A&M product enjoyed a monster season in 2023 recording a stat-stuffing 83 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 17.0 tackles for a loss leading the SEC. His efforts earned him first-team accolades across the board.
In most cases, a dynamic and versatile prospect like Cooper would be selected high in the first round. However, due to the slenderness of his frame in juxtaposition with his athletic energizer play style and the rawness in his technique, he'll likely slide lower in the draft.
A team like the Bears in need of athleticism on the edge and pass rushers can bring Cooper along as a situational third-down pass rusher/run stopper with coverage ability due to his rare speed until he's ready for a full-time linebacker/ defensive end role. He's been compared to budding star Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars and if the Bears get even a fraction of Lloyd's production level out of Cooper early on, it's a pick well spent.