Head coach Matt Eberflus apparently wants to blame the offensive coordinator, and Mike Greenberg thinks the Bears may be ruining Caleb Williams. And maybe there’s evidence of that as Williams admitted key plays “didn’t click in his head” during a Week 10 loss to the Patriots.

Williams said it starts with himself, according to a post on X by Kevin Fishbain.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams: “It first starts with me. I had 2-3 plays in key moments of situational ball where it didn’t click in my head.” Mentioned taking a sack that knocked them out of FG range and not handing to Swift when he threw the swing pass to DJ Moore.”

It’s not a Sam Darnold seeing-ghosts comment, but still, maybe don’t admit your brain isn’t functioning at an NFL level in your rookie year, right?

Bears QB Caleb Williams had a bad day

With an offensive line in injury disarray, the Bears managed only three points. They had 120 yards passing and 73 rushing in the 13-3 decision. Making matters worse, the Bears played at home.

Chicago lost its third straight game, the streak that started with the Hail Mary loss. The Patriots improved their record to 3-7.

Williams finished 16 of 30 for 120 yards, numbers that won’t get the job done at the NFL level in this day and age. The Bears managed just 142 yards and were 1 of 14 on third downs, facing a team that came in tied for the worst record in the NFL.

Things got bad enough for Bears that fans started chanting “Fire ‘Flus!” in reference to the Bears’ embattled head coach. But Williams stood in the corner with Eberflus, according to espn.com.

“We know how good we are, we know how good we can be,” Williams said. “And right now we’re not executing. We’re not hitting on cylinders. (But) we have all the confidence in each other, to be honest with you.”

However, the losing is taking a toll on the Bears’ players.

“Lose three straight, it definitely snowballs,” safety Kevin Byard said. “It’s not a great feeling, (and) it’s something we didn’t plan to do. It’s not something we expect. But it’s the situation we’re in and we’ve got to find a way out of it.”