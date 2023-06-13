The New York Jets are quickly becoming the new version of the Green Bay Packers. The addition of Aaron Rodgers has brought on a few of his former teammates, including wide receiver Allen Lazard. Now, former Packers safety Adrian Amos has agreed to a deal with the Jets, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

‘Source: Safety Adrian Amos signing a one-year deal worth up to $4M with the #Jets.'

Amos had spent the past four seasons with the Packers after starting his career with the Chicago Bears, so the Jets will be the first team he plays for that is not in the NFC North. In 2022, Amos played and started all 17 games, finishing with 102 total tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception.

Even before Rodgers came to the Jets, former Packers players were streaming to the Big Apple in anticipation of him joining. Now, more players are making their way to reunite with Rodgers for another season. Randall Cobb also came to New York to join the offense and catch passes from Rodgers once again.

Amos' deal is for one year and up to $4 million, but he should have a clear path to decent playing time in a somewhat youthful defense with Robert Saleh as the head coach.

After a disappointing couple of seasons, the hype and expectations around the Jets franchise are through the roof, and the roster looks much different than it did a few months ago. Only time will tell whether or not Aaron Rodgers can lead this team to the playoffs, but adding Adrian Amos to the defense certainly helps.