Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

For almost two decades, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have tormented the Chicago Bears and the NFC North. But after Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, Bears fans can now rejoice.

Green Bay traded Rodgers to the Jets for a bevvy of draft picks over the next two years. After 17 years, both sides no longer saw eye-to-eye.

However, Bears fans won’t complain about Green Bay’s decision. During Rodgers’ tenure with the Packers, the QB held an overall 24-5 record against Chicago. The Packers have won nine NFC North titles since Rodgers was drafted in 2005. The Bears have won four.

Rodgers will no longer be around to gate keep the NFC North. The Bears are free from Rodgers’ wrath. While the Jets are certainly celebrating after the trade, Bears fans might be celebrating a little harder.

IDGAF who the Packers draft. Aaron Rodgers is GONE! Megatron, Randy Moss, Chris Carter, DeVante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson Haven’t tortured the Bears the way Aaron Rodgers has. If they get JSN I hope Brisker knocks his head off 😂 — illwill (@79illwill) April 24, 2023

I will miss Aaron Rodgers playing and beating the crap out of the Bears twice a season about as much as I miss living in Iowa, which is to say not one bit. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) April 24, 2023

Moving forward, Jordan Love will be the Packers quarterback Bears fans love to hate. While he certainly doesn’t come with as much hype as Aaron Rodgers, Love is a former first-round pick. Chicago will have to get used to their new arch rival.

However, it’ll be hard to forget the past. Whenever the Bears played Rodgers, it was always a tough battle. Most of the time, Rodgers came out on top.

With Rodgers now on the Jets, the Bears-Packers rivalry will take on a new identity. Chicago will no longer have to watch Rodgers throw last-second game-winning hail mary’s. The NFC North has been set free. With Rodgers gone, the brass ring is up for the taking. Chicago is looking to leap to the front of the line.