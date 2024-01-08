DJ Moore thinks Justin Fields should remain the Bears QB.

The Chicago Bears enter a critical offseason after another disappointing season saw them finish without a winning record for the fifth consecutive year and 10th time in the last 11 seasons.

Chicago improved by four wins from a season ago and managed to earn the No. 1 pick for the second straight year. They traded away the pick last season to the Carolina Panthers which ironically brought them the top selection this year.

What they'll do with that pick is a mystery at the moment, but there is a sector of the football world that believes the Bears will use it to select their next quarterback, spelling the end of the Justin Fields era in Chicago.

Some of Fields' teammates have other plans and want to see the quarterback remain in Chicago for another season. Wide receiver DJ Moore, whom the Bears acquired in that trade with the Panthers, backed Fields in his exit meeting with head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles.

“I bored him up, of course,” Moore said, per Adam Jahns. “I mean, he’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise. And I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. We’ll see.”

Moore has his best season as a pro and led Chicago in every major receiving category in his first season with the Bears, recording 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bears could look a lot different in 2024

Having not won a playoff game since 2010, the Bears have little to no room for error this offseason or they risk falling even further into football purgatory.

Few teams have the privilege of gaining the No. 1 overall pick at all, let alone in two consecutive years. The Bears are in rare territory and the decisions they make this offseason will shape their franchise for at least the next half-decade.

Though Chicago improved this season from a year ago, it still wasn’t good enough. Something then has to give and that likely means either head coach Matt Eberflus or Fields is on their way out.

Fields played in two fewer games than he did in 2022 but saw his passing numbers improve across the board. He had a higher passer rating, completion percentage and threw for more yards, tossing 16 touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

Though they're not expected to make a decision right away, the Bears will likely reveal whether or not they'll be making a coaching change by the end of the week. The future of not only Matt Eberflus but much of his staff, including highly criticized offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, remains under question.

Perhaps the Bears attempt to break the NFL and make a run at Jim Harbaugh. If they do decide to move on from Eberflus, it's plausible to assume that the next head coach will have a significant say in the future of Justin Fields.

On the other hand, Chicago may have already made its decision on Fields and will either find a coach to work with their franchise quarterback or say goodbye to another first-round signal-caller.