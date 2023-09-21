The Chicago Bears had their defensive coordinator for exactly one game this season. Alan Williams did not travel with the team to Tampa in Week 2, and he resigned Wednesday prior to their Week 3 game at Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Rookie defensive back Tyrique Stevenson did not offer any insight into Williams departure, but he said the team will use it as a rallying point.

#Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson on losing DC Alan Williams: "We're not looking at it as a loss. We're just looking at it as room for improvement. We're focusing on the main goal and that main goal is going out and shocking the world and beating Kansas City." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 21, 2023

Most expect the Chiefs to handle the Bears with ease, as they are 12.5-point favorites over the Bears. “We're not looking at it as a loss,” Stevenson said. “We're just looking at it as room for improvement and we're focusing on the main goal and that main goal is going out and shocking the world and beating Kansas City.”

Williams' resignation was considered rather sudden, and he cited the reasons behind the move as being for “health and family.”

“It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the Defensive Coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately,” Williams said in a statement. “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family.”

The timing of the resignation is considered rather strange, as teams don't usually make any kind of early-season moves with their coaching staffs. It also seems somewhat strange that if the move was made because of the health of the coach or any member of his immediate family that he would receive some level of support from the team.

The Bears lost their first two games of the season to the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears seem unprepared and lacked motivation in the opener, and were outplayed by the Bucs throughout the majority of the Week 2 game.