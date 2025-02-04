In the two weeks since the Chicago Bears agreed to terms with Ben Johnson to become the franchise's next head coach, the hiring has been met with near unanimous approval, both in Chicago and around the NFL. There are very few people whose opinions are worth listening to who don't believe that Johnson will wind up making a positive impact in the career of 23-year-old quarterback Caleb Williams, because just look at what he did with Jared Goff while serving as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

Over the last three years working with Johnson, Goff has averaged 4,547 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per season, and he was never better than he was during the 2024 season, registering career highs in passing touchdowns (37), completion percentage (72.4%) and passer rating (111.8) while throwing for 4,629 yards, which was the 2nd-most in the league trailing only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Over the weekend, while taking part in the Pro Bowl Games, Goff added his name to the long list of individuals in or around the NFL who are on record saying they believe the Bears got this hire right.

“He's a hell of a coach. He's a guy that's made a ton of difference in my career” Goff told SiriusXM NFL Radio this past weekend at the Pro Bowl Games (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). “I'm obviously a big fan of his. I was joking with him — I wish he didn't have to be in our division, so I didn't have to try to beat him twice a year, but he's going to do a great job.”

In addition to the play-calling of Ben Johnson and a cast of weapons that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams, a big part of the reason why Goff has been so effective each of the last three seasons is because he's been kept upright. The nine-year veteran has been sacked just 84 times over his last 51 games. Meanwhile, in just one season in Chicago, Caleb Williams has already been sacked 68 times, which was the 3rd-most in a single season in NFL history.

Part of this is scheme, and you better believe a brilliant offensive mind like Ben Johnson will find ways to move the pocket, roll Williams out away from pressure, and script quick and easy throws so that his young QB isn't pressured a staggering 160 times again during the 2025 season. But it's also up to Bears general manager Ryan Poles to properly address the various needs that Chicago has along their offensive line this offseason.

Surely, this is a conversation that Johnson and Poles had to have already had. The Lions built one of the best offensive lines in the NFL to protect Goff and to bolster a two-headed rushing attack that was one of the most prolific in the NFL.