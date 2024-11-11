It's obvious that over the past few weeks, the Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense has been a mess. Against the New England Patriots in Week 10, they only put up three points, and in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, they only scored nine points. After their recent loss, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky tried to make sense of the Bears offense and shared with his audience on X, formerly Twitter, that there's no continuity on the field.

Orlovsky looked at several plays, and in those plays, the receivers were either not open or Williams took too long to throw them the ball. Social media users see the problem with the Bears offense as well.

Expand Tweet

“It’s pretty evident that the QB, offensive line and weapons are on different schedules. Couple that with a coach who is only preaching not turning the ball over rather than taking risks and you have a disaster,” one user wrote.

Head coach Matt Eberflus says that there will be changes and adjustments made, but it's not certain if it will be enough for how inconsistent this team has looked recently.

Bears plan on making changes soon

After their lopsided loss against the Patriots, Matt Eberflus noted that he's going to make some changes but didn't specify. Eberflus was straight-up asked if he'd make changes to the offensive playcalling and replied, “We're looking at everything.”

Even though it wasn't all his fault, Caleb Williams took accountability for some of the shortcomings of their loss, according to Kevin Fishbain.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams: “It first starts with me. I had 2-3 plays in key moments of situational ball where it didn’t click in my head.” Mentioned taking a sack that knocked them out of FG range and not handing to Swift when he threw the swing pass to DJ Moore.”

The Bears only had 120 passing yards and 73 rushing yards, and it was a home game, which made things even worse for them. Fans have been calling for Eberflus to be fired, but it doesn't seem like the Bears are close to making that decision yet. As of now, it looks like they're going to make some changes internally, and if that doesn't work, then someone may be on the chopping block. This was not how people expected Williams' rookie season to go, but it hasn't been the best start in his young career, but the hope is that things turn around soon for the organization.