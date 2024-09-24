Caleb Williams has shown promise through his first three NFL games with the Chicago Bears. However, his early tenure has not resulted in much team success, as the Bears possess a 1-2 record. One of Williams' former college competitors, Jayden Daniels, broke out on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and his success has fans making bold comparisons to Williams.

Jayden Daniels threw for 254 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing TD along with 39 rushing yards on Monday night. He threw a highlight deep pass to Terry McLaurin that got fans riled up. In the process, Daniels helped lead the Commanders to a 38-33 win over the Bengals. Fans on social media did not hesitate to use Daniels' early victory to throw shade at Caleb Williams:

“Look what Daniels is doing for Caleb Williams' hometown team. This game is proof the Bears don't know what they are doing,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is what happens when you help tear down Arlington Park… you get Caleb Williams instead of Jayden Daniels,” another fan added.

Here are a few more noteworthy reactions:

Jayden Daniels seems to be hitting a nice stride early on in the 2024 season. He helped Washington improve to 2-1 on Monday night. Daniels looks good so far, but fans must still give things time before they declare Daniels better than Caleb Williams.

The Bears selected Williams with the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, while the Commanders scooped Daniels with the No. 2 pick. Admittedly, Williams has struggled through his first three games. He has thrown four interceptions and struggled to help Chicago put points on the board. However, Williams amassed a season-high 363 yards in the Bears' 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Houston Texans CJ Stroud quarterback believes Williams will find his rhythm eventually, likely in Week 4. It will be exciting to see what Williams and fellow rookie class member Jayden Daniels can accomplish.