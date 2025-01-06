The New England Patriots did not waste any time after their Week 18 victory over the Buffalo Bills was completed before firing head coach Jerod Mayo. Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reportedly has an interest in the job and the ex-Patriots linebacker would be a logical choice to take over the position.

Vrabel served as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns throughout the majority of the season, but his contract with the team expired last week. After he left the Cleveland organization, he reportedly interviewed with the New York Jets for their head coach opening.

It seems likely that Vrabel will attract quite a bit of attention in the days ahead because he had a 54-45 record during his six seasons as head coach of the Titans. Vrabel led the Titans to three playoff appearances during his tenure from 2018 through 2023. The three consecutive playoff appearances came from 2019 through 2021 and the Titans made it to the AFC title game in 2019 before suffering a 35-24 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Vrabel may be a key candidate for several coaching openings

Teams will traditionally make moves with their head coaches the day after the regular season ends, a day known as Black Monday. The Patriots made their move a day early, and in addition to the Jets opening, the Saints and Bears will be looking for a head coach to fill openings. Additionally, the Dallas Cowboys finished the season with a 7-10 record and Mike McCarthy's contract is set to expire.

Owner Jerry Jones did not offer any assurance that McCarthy or other members of his staff would be retained. The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2023 but they finished in third place this season and they had a 2-7 record on their home field at AT&T Stadium.

Vrabel had a 14-year playing career in the NFL and he spend 8 of those seasons with the Patriots. He was part of 3 Super Bowl winning teams with New England.