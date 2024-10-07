Five games in, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is off to a historic start to his rookie season. He threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, beating the Panthers 36-10 and improving to 3-2 in the 2024 NFL season. Week 5’s win marked the second time Williams threw for 300+ yards, becoming the first Bears rookie quarterback to do so. Then, the league’s first overall pick linked up with Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose after the win.

A picture of Caleb with Rose, his son, and a family friend of Derrick’s was posted via Sainttillman’s Instagram account.

Expand Tweet

At this rate, Williams is on pace to reach the two-time 300-yard feat a couple more times throughout his rookie campaign. After a 1-1 start heading into Week 3, the USC product led the Bears in a 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for a whopping 363 yards in a losing effort.

DJ Moore praises Caleb Williams after 36-10 win in Week 5

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ gradual improvements on a week-by-week basis haven’t gone unnoticed by his teammates or Bears head coach Matt Eberfuls. Bears wide receiver DJ Moore praised Williams’ focus and continuous growth.

Moore believes what we’re seeing results from his rookie’s commitment to improving as a quarterback since the summer.

“He’s just learning and growing, and you can see that in these games that we’ve had,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said after the game. “He knows that. So he’s just got to level up, keep leveling up, and every time we’ve challenged him, he’s done that ever since the summer.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus sees the same in Williams’ approach to the game.

“He’s just learning and growing, and you can see that in these games that we’ve had,” Eberflus said. “He knows that. So he’s just got to level up, keep leveling up, and every time we’ve challenged him, he’s done that ever since the summer.”

The Bears will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.