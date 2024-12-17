After the Chicago Bears' loss on Monday night to the Minnesota Vikings, few people shied away from taking their shots at how mismanaged this team is. From talking heads on late-night television to the game's own broadcasters, few people have let the Bears or Caleb Williams off the hook for their disastrous 2024 season, including ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Get Up.

“The Chicago Bears, who have spent a century destroying quarterbacks, have now found the most talented one they've ever had and have done everything in their power— remember a few years ago when John Mara said of his own quarterback Daniel Jones, ‘Look, we've done everything possible to screw this guy up.' John Mara can say, at least we're not [the Bears],” Greenberg said in his spirited message to the Bears.

“I mean, what the Bears did this year was they kept a coach they should never have kept, they fired their offensive coordinator who had no clue how to develop a young quarterback, they put in place someone who actually seemed to be getting it, and then after like three weeks of that, they fired the coach and elevated that one guy who seemed to have created some chemistry with Caleb Williams. So, it was headed the right way, and they decided, ‘You know what? You go deal with everything else, we won't worry about the only thing left that matters.' They've lost eight straight games and the quarterback is regressing.”

And while his message was blunt, the content within is far from inaccurate.

Mike Greenberg compares Bears, Caleb Williams to Giants, John Mara

With as much mismanagement by the Bears in 2024, Greenberg had only one comparison to make: John Mara of the Giants.

Mara took over as the president and co-owner of the Giants in 2005, and while he had a strong run with the team from 2005-2008, it's been tough sledding for them recently.

Since their Super Bowl victory in 2011, the Giants have made the playoffs just twice, losing in the wild-card round in 2016 and the divisional round in 2022.

However, some of the biggest blunders by the Giants under Mara recently were letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency and signing Daniel Jones to a four-year contract worth $160 million just over a year and a half before cutting him.

And now, as the Bears slosh their way to the finish line of the 2024 season, they could be taking the crown as the most incompetent franchise in the NFL.