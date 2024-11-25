ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bears hit the road on Thanksgiving day to take on the Detroit Lions. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Lions prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Bears-Lions Last Game – Matchup History

The Bears won the most recent matchup 28-13 to split the season series last year.

Overall Series: Chicago leads the all-time series against Detroit 105-78-5.

Here are the Bears-Lions NFL Thanksgiving odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Bears-Lions Odds

Chicago Bears: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Detroit Lions: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears have been much better on offense since firing Shane Waldron. In two games, Chicago has scored 19 and 27 points. In those games, the Bears have put up 391 and 398 total yards of offense. They are able to move the ball up and down the field with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, but this will be his toughest matchup. If the Bears can continue to move the ball as they have been, they will be able to cover this spread.

Caleb Williams has looked a lot better since Thomas Brown took over, as well. Williams looks more comfortable in the pocket, and the Bears are doing a much better job keeping him upright. He has been sacked three times in both those games. However, Williams has thrown for 571 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards. Along with that, he has a 70.5 percent completion percentage with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator. If Williams can continue to play well, the Bears will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Bears are allowing less than 20 points per game this season. They have allowed the third-fewest passing touchdowns, seventh-lowest completion percentage, and they do a great job on third downs. The Bears do not have an easy matchup against the Lions, but their defense has proven to be solid. If Chicago can find a way to keep the Lions to under four touchdowns, keeping the game within two scores is a possibility.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit is the best offensive team in the NFL. They average 32.7 points per game, which leads the NFL. Along with that, they gain 394.3 yards per game, which is second-highest in the NFL. The Lions are putting up points with ease, and it is a big reason for their success this season. With Ben Johnson as their offensive coordinator, and all their weapons on offense, the Lions are a threat to cover the spread any time they take the field.

The Lions also excel on the defensive side of the ball, and that should not go unnoticed. Detroit allows just 16.6 points per game, and that is the second-lowest in the NFL. Their run defense is one of the best in the league, and that is going to show on Thursday afternoon. If the Lions can keep the Bears' point total to under 20 points, they should be able to cover the spread.

One thing the Lions really excel at is their third down defense. The Lions allow the lowest third down conversion rate in the NFL, so they should force plenty of punts on Thursday. On the other side of the ball, the Bears convert just 32.3 percent of their third downs. That number is the fourth-lowest in the NFL. The Bears are going to struggle on third downs against the Lions, and that will help the Lions win this game.

Final Bears-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Lions are a great team, and very much a Super Bowl contender. However, the Bears are a much better team without Shane Waldron. I do think the Bears can keep this game within 10 points on Thursday.

Final Bears-Lions Prediction & Pick: Bears +10.5 (-110)