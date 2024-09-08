The Tennessee Titans led the Chicago Bears 17-0 at halftime of their Week 1 clash, but things changed quickly. The Bears slowly started to climb back into things, getting the deficit back to just one, 17-16.

Then, Will Levis gave the Bears the lead with a pick-six that you just have to see to believe.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson picked off the ill-advised flip and easily took it back to the house for six. Levis' mistake is surely one of the worst pick-sixes of all time, but he wasn't done. With the Titans then trailing 24-17 and one more chance to get the Titans back in it, Levis threw another interception that sealed the Titans' fate. This time, it was star cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the pick to get the Bears' season off on the right foot.

After the game, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was asked about his quarterback's comical error.

“We can't have that,” Callahan said. “We can't have an interception for a touchdown when we're up 17-16.”

Levis' pair of mistakes sealed Tennessee's fate in what is surely a demoralizing loss to start off their season. Tennessee drops to 0-1 before they take on the New York Jets in their home opener next Sunday.

Overall, Levis didn't have a terrible game, finishing 19-for-32 with 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but both the Titans offense and their young quarterback fizzled out in the second half.

The optimistic outlook for the Titans is how their defense played throughout the entire game. The Bears were held without an offensive touchdown all afternoon, and the Tennessee defense held Caleb Williams to just 14-for-29 with 93 yards, and also kept the Bears at under four yards per rush for the day.

The Titans' defense put them in a position to win, and their offense let them down in the second half. We'll see if they can rebound next week.