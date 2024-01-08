While the Bears have tough decisions to make on Justin Fields and Jaylon Johnson, fans have already made up their mind.

After falling to the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, the Chicago Bears enter the offseason with plenty of question. However, to plenty of Bears fans, Chicago already has the answer.

Fans put up signs around Halas Hall indicating how they feel about Justin Fields and Jaylon Johnson. In both cases, it's clear that at least some in Chicago want both Fields and Johnson to stay, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Bears fans put up these signs on the drive into Halas Hall. Continued support for QB Justin Fields and a message for the Bears to pay CB Jaylon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/sQ1rgAYMxP — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 8, 2024

Fields and Johnson are in two entirely different scenarios. Johnson is a free agent while Fields' future depends on the newly minted No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears are now in pole position for whoever they deem to be the best QB in the draft. If Chicago thinks that quarterback gets them further than Fields, the team could restart at the position and trade their current starter elsewhere.

Alongside the top draft pick, Chicago enters the offseason with plenty of spending money. The Bears have the seventh-highest cap space available at just over $61 million. Fans want them to use it on Johnson. The cornerback was named to his first ever Pro Bowl in 2023, making 36 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions.

Whatever the Bears decide to do with Justin Fields and Jaylon Johnson will severely alter the course of their offseason. Fans are hoping that Chicago already has their mind made up. While the Bears missed out on the playoffs once again, those fans believe in the foundation in place. They believe in Fields and Johnson.

With a mounting need to get back into contention, it'll all come down to if the front office believes in Fields and/or Johnson.