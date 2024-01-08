With the Bears having the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, will they move on from Fields?

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore spoke to the media after the conclusion of the NFL regular season and touched on an array of topics surrounding the team and possible off-season moves. One of those potential moves can be to move on from quarterback and former first-round pick Justin Fields.

However, Moore gave his thoughts on Fields and defends him by saying that until something changes, he is the quarterback for the Bears and stands behind him. He even said it would be “amazing” if he came back next season and stood by his teammate in his exit meeting with the Bears according to Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune.

“He’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise. And I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. We’ll see.”

Moore had a very successful season with Chicago in his first year with the team as he caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards to go with eight touchdowns. He said to the media that he would not like to see Fields leave the team as it could lead to starting “all the way over” according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

“Nobody really wants to start all the way over and either having a losing season again or maybe have a [winning season],” Moore said. “You never know. It’s a hit or miss. We’re going to have to wait and see.”

Moore on his exit meeting with the Bears

In terms of the exit meeting as a whole, Moore was candid in saying that it was “open and honest” and that it went both ways in how each party evaluated each other. However, the 26-year old wide receiver would not go into too much detail about every thing that was said.

“It was open and honest. I gave good feedback. They gave me their honest opinion on how my year went and everything,” Moore said per Emma. “That’ll stay between us until it comes out later on and y’all see what happens. We’ll see.”

Fields aware about the rumors and speculation

The Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, 38-20, in what could be the final game for Fields in a Chicago uniform as he threw for 216 yards, one touchdowns, and one interception. He has been well aware about the speculation and rumors about his departure from the team and said “I control what I can control” according Josh Schrock at NBC Sports Chicago

“The thing is, we had the same topics and stuff last year. It’s not like we didn’t have the No. 1 pick last year. It’s going to be the same thing. Like I said, I control what I can control. I’m going to get healthy this offseason, spend time with my family, and get better,” Fields said. “Like I said, we went through the same thing last year, we had the No. 1 pick, everybody was asking ‘what if? What if? What if?’ and nothing happened. I’m not saying that nothing might happen [this offseason] cause, shoot, we all don’t know. But I’m not going to let the potential or what if, what if not stress me from enjoying life and going through my everyday life.”

At the end of the season, Fields would pass for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 13 games to cap off his third year with the Bears. It remains to be seen what Chicago will do with Fields as they will have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft as the popular choice there is USC quarterback Caleb Williams.