The Chicago Bears' 23-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions has intensified scrutiny of head coach Matt Eberflus, particularly in light of a striking statistic highlighted by ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.

Schultz noted that while the Bears recently fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron — their first midseason coordinator change since 1970 — they have never dismissed a head coach during the season in their over 100-year history. This historical precedent adds a layer of intrigue as Eberflus finds himself on the hot seat amid Chicago’s ongoing struggles.

The game itself underscored the Bears’ persistent issues with clock management. Trailing by three points late in the fourth quarter, a fourth-and-14 desperation pass resulted in a defensive pass interference penalty, giving Chicago a first down well within field-goal range.

However, subsequent mismanagement of the clock left rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with insufficient time to execute a meaningful play, culminating in an incomplete pass as time expired.

Williams delivered a commendable performance, completing 20 of 39 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. His efforts set a franchise record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie, bringing his season total to 12. Additionally, Williams extended his streak of passes without an interception to 212 attempts, the longest for a first-year quarterback in NFL history.

Bears' late-game struggles vs. Lions highlight broader issues amid six-game skid

Despite Williams’ record-setting day, the Bears suffered their sixth-consecutive loss, dropping their season record to 4-8. This marked a significant decline from their 4-2 start earlier in the season. Notably, three of these recent losses were decided by one score, exposing the team’s inability to execute effectively in high-pressure moments.

The Bears’ clock management in the final drive against Detroit was emblematic of their broader struggles. After securing a first down within field-goal range, a sack pushed the team back to the 41-yard line with 32 seconds remaining. Instead of using their remaining timeout, the Bears allowed the clock to run down, forcing a rushed and unsuccessful final play.

Looking ahead, Chicago faces a challenging Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who hold a 5-6 record and are looking to rebound from their own struggles. For Matt Eberflus, the remaining games represent a critical test of his leadership and ability to guide the team through a difficult stretch and regain momentum.

As Chicago’s season continues to unravel, Schultz’s observation about the franchise’s historical coaching tendencies looms large, raising questions about whether the Bears will adhere to tradition or take an unprecedented step.