Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that the Bears and Jaylon Johnson are working on a contract, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.
“In the process of getting Jaylon Johnson done,” Poles told the media Tuesday. “Conversations are going well at this time. We feel like we've done a really good job kind of coming to the table strong, showing the respect that he's due just in terms of his production through his career. Really an emphasis on the turnovers that he created this past year. Our expectation is that is going to continue to go as he's with the Bears.”
Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears shared another update on the situation.
“Ryan Poles says he’d like to avoid using the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson. Sounds motivated to get a deal done,” Hoge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Bears clearly want to agree to a contract soon. Johnson, 24, has emerged as one of the better players in the league and Chicago believes in him. The fans are also hoping that Johnson remains with the team.
Johnson previously hinted that he'd like to stay in Chicago.
“I feel like we're building something special, too, especially the guys in the locker room,” Johnson said in December, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “It's something that I don't think I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay in that and continue to build, make it better.”
Jaylon Johnson's production with Bears
Johnson has spent the first four years of his NFL career in Chicago. He has continued to improve and was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2023.
He appeared in 14 games during the '23 campaign, recording four interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, 36 combined tackles, and 31 solo tackles. Johnson also scored one touchdown.
The Bears cornerback made life difficult for opposing passing games. He's quickly becoming one of the best players at his position.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Bears and Jaylon Johnson contract talks.