When the Chicago Bears open their season, all eyes will be on quarterback Justin Fields. But the Bears still have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to who will back Fields up.

Chicago has veterans PJ Walker and Nathan Peterman. They also have undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. While offensive coordinator Luke Getsy thinks experience will play a factor in the competition, each quarterback's play on the field will ultimately win or lose them the competition, via Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today.

“I don't think there's any way you can ignore someone's past and not value what's going on in the present as well, because experience is something you can't – there's no substitute for that,” Getsy said. “All of that's really important. But I think in the end, what's most important is that you're playing for best when your best is needed.”

Getsy went on to say that all three quarterbacks have different strengths they bring to the table. All of those strengths will be evaluated as the offensive coordinator indicated that the backup QB position is up for grabs.

Tyson Bagent has been the belle of the ball when it comes to Chicago's options. An UDFA out of DII Shepard, Bagent has shined throughout the preseason. Through two games, Bagent has completed 13-15 passes for 113 yards. While he hasn't yet thrown a touchdown pass, Bagent's play has looked much more intriguing than that of PJ Walker and Nathan Peterman.

With the veterans on heftier contracts, perhaps the Bears decide to stick with Walker or Peterman. But a strong performance in the finale could have Tyson Bagent at the front of the line to backup Justin Fields.