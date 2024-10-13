The Chicago Bears have been rolling in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars as Caleb Williams has already thrown three touchdowns. His third touchdown was to Keenan Allen, which was the wide receiver's first of the season. To celebrate, he got the offense together in the end zone and imitated having tea time since they're in London.

Expand Tweet

In the past few games, the Bears offense has stepped up their game, and Williams is looking like he's in the flow of things at quarterback. The Bears surrounded Williams with a lot of talent, and he's been dishing and diming the ball so far against the Jaguars.

Caleb Williams leading Bears' offense

There's no doubt that Caleb Williams has been playing better football over the past few weeks, and wide receiver DJ Moore noted that the quarterback has jokingly been more “bossy.”

“What I mean by bossy is if we don't hit something in practice, he's going to tell us how we need to run it,” Moore said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “And we just look at him and be like, ‘OK.' When we get out there for the game, just make sure you work, because he's gonna have some words for you if you don't. That's him being a leader. He's a little bossy. It's the little bro.”

Moore doesn't have a problem taking a back seat to Williams, especially with them winning games.

“You do want to see that. Like I said, he's like little bro. So you're looking at him like, ‘Dude, don't be talking to me like that,'” Moore said. “But it's like, I understand, because we really need to connect on that. And that's what we did this past week. So I took his advice. I listened. Older bro had to take a back seat for a second.”

As the season progresses, Williams will probably be taking more control of the offense, which means that he's finally getting a grasp of things in his rookie year.