Following the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, the NFL offseason is officially among us, causing football fans to get creative on how their favorite teams will improve over the next few months. In PFF's ‘Offseason Dream Scenarios‘ article, one of their NFL analysts — Mason Cameron — detailed the best moves each franchise can make — in free agency and the draft — before they suit up for the 2025 NFL regular season. In this exercise, the Chicago Bears focused on the offensive line in free agency and the draft — as they should — giving Caleb Williams a bit of protection to work with.

Now, with free agency, the Bears were urged to sign Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith. Chicago has been seen as a potential best fit for Smith, and Cameron doubled down.

“As alluded to in ‘Free agency signings we want to see,' new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles will prioritize the offensive line this offseason,” Cameron wrote. “And what better way to do that than to make a splash signing of the top offensive lineman on the free agent market, Trey Smith?”

It'd be a strong move for Chicago, and with expectations high for Ben Johnson in his first season with the Bears, his star quarterback would be thankful.

Williams was sacked 68 times in the 2024 NFL season as a rookie, having quite the entrance into the league.

Some of the sacks could be deemed Williams' fault, and he would likely even agree. However — in the same vein — the Bears' offensive line is just simply not good enough.

With the sixth-most cap space in the NFL in 2025, per Spotrac, the Bears are expected to be spenders. And one of the top targets should be Smith — as urged by Cameron.

Bears solidify offensive line in 2025 NFL Draft with top OT prospect

The next part of this exercise was to pair their free agent signing with who the team should select with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears were urged to select LSU's Will Campbell, one of the best offensive linemen in this upcoming class.

“Chicago shouldn’t stop there,” Cameron wrote. “Instead, doubling down on their offensive line investments is the path to solidifying Caleb Williams‘ development as their franchise passer. They should also try to secure the top offensive line prospect in this year’s draft class, Will Campbell.”

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 323 pounds, Campbell would be the Bears' best left tackle since Jimbo Covert — an inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The major issue with this, however, is the fact that Campbell is such an intriguing prospect in the draft, that he might not even make it to the Bears' pick at No. 10.

As teams found out in Super Bowl LIX, a defensive rush can completely ruin offensive game plans.

The Eagles blitzed zero times in the Super Bowl, yet they generated a pressure rate of 38.1%.

For example on how dominant that was, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett generated a 20.8% pressure rate when blocked one-on-one, and he's considered one of the best defenders in the NFL.

So, for the Eagles' defense to nearly double that rate — without blitzing once — shows how truly dominant they were in the Super Bowl.

Now, the Bears have ways to go until they're playing in a Super Bowl, but with these offseason investments to the offensive line, Chicago — and Caleb Williams — would be elated to enter 2025 with these pieces.

It might not be the most realistic offseason blueprint, but it would have the Bears looking scary in 2025.