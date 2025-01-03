In a season where little has gone right for the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett has continued to shine as one of the NFL's most dominant forces on the defensive side of the ball. After another historic performance in Week 17, Garrett confidently declared himself the league’s best defensive player with a succinct and self-assured answer.

When asked if he believes he’s the NFL’s best defensive player, Garrett responded with a simple “Yes.” Pressed for why, he added, “Check the tape, that’s why” (per WEWS Camryn Justice).

And the tape, along with the stats, backs him up.

Garrett’s Week 17 performance saw him record his 13th and 14th sacks of the season, tying Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the league lead. But those numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. Garrett’s 13th sack made him the third player in NFL history to record 13 or more sacks in five of his first eight seasons, joining Hall of Famer Reggie White and perennial Pro Bowler T.J. Watt.

His 14th sack was another milestone, making him the first player since 1982 to log 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. Earlier this year, Garrett also surpassed the 100-career sack mark, becoming the 45th player in NFL history to reach the milestone and the first to do so before turning 29.

Despite Cleveland’s dismal 3-13 record, Garrett’s performance has been a lone bright spot, showcasing his ability to impact games even when the team struggles.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, a longtime Browns cornerstone, didn’t hesitate to back Garrett’s claim as the NFL’s premier defensive player. “He’s the best pass rusher in the game,” Bitonio said. “Ask the players, ask the coaches. He’s probably the guy they fear going up against the most. He’s dynamic. He’s a special player.”

Bitonio added that Garrett’s impact extends beyond individual accolades, calling for the Browns to build around him so his talents can translate into team success.

One major hurdle for Garrett’s recognition as the league’s best defensive player is Cleveland’s poor season. At 3-13 heading into Week 18, the Browns have been a disappointment, with their defensive superstars unable to compensate for an offense plagued by inconsistency and injuries. The team’s struggles have likely kept Garrett from being a strong contender for DPOY honors, despite his historic performances.

Cleveland is set to face the Ravens as 17.5-point underdogs in Week 18, a game in which Garrett will have another chance to add to his record-breaking season.

In a league full of elite defensive talent, Myles Garrett has once again separated himself from the pack. His records, consistency, and ability to dominate in any situation make his five-word declaration—”Check the tape, that's why”—as indisputable as his on-field impact. While team success may elude him this year, Garrett’s greatness remains undeniable.